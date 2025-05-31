Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells $101,806.64 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $101,806.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,221.84. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Laub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Monday, May 19th, Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $202,960.68.

Rambus Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $69.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RMBS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rambus by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Rambus by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 25,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.