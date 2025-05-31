Quent Capital LLC Sells 342 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $55,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $169.02 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $178.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.24. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

