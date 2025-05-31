Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 8,757 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 779.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,932 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,111,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after acquiring an additional 975,324 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 891,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 727,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,988,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,190,000 after acquiring an additional 449,646 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $8,187,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX opened at $16.73 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $789.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

