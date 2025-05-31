Insider Buying: Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) President Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) President Gary C. Hanna purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,350,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,365.58. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

Shares of PROP opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $170.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.13. Prairie Operating Co. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $13.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prairie Operating from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prairie Operating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Prairie Operating in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Prairie Operating by 1,053.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prairie Operating by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 128,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prairie Operating by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Prairie Operating by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prairie Operating during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

