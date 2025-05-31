Quent Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $128.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

