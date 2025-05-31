Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

