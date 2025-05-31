IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 15,038 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,038 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.3% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

