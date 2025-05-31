iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,301,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. Finally, BNP Paribas raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,665,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LQD stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.44. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.45 and a twelve month high of $114.07.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

