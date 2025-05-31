Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,806 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 18,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:BBY opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry purchased 13,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at $27,620,637.60. This represents a 3.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,847 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $497,434.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,810.85. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

