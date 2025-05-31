Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 40,295 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE BURL opened at $228.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.08 and a 200-day moving average of $259.39. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

