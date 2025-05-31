Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Capri were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 323,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 151,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 341,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,306,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $18.14 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

