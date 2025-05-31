Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $197.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $207.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

