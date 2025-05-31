Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pentair were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $12,518,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Pentair by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.