Birgit Troy Purchases 11,100 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Birgit Troy acquired 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,589.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$544.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.95%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
