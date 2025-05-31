Birgit Troy Purchases 11,100 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Birgit Troy acquired 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,589.00.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$544.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.95%.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.14.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

