Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,834,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.85 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

