Quent Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 27,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $287.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.08. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $290.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,601.39. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total value of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,180. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

