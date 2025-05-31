Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 796 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $205.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

