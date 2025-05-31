Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $830.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $345.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.82 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

