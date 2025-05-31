First Hawaiian Bank Sells 931 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CARR stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

