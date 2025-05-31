Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Holdings Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,648.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 375,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,029,000 after acquiring an additional 354,374 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,688 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,900.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 210,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,774,000 after acquiring an additional 206,271 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,216,000 after acquiring an additional 204,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $223.14 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $285.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $899,510. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

