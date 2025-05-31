First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 3,447 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,300,000 after acquiring an additional 82,312 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Jabil by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

JBL stock opened at $167.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

