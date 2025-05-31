Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERFSF. HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific Trading Up 4.6%

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $66.99 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

(Get Free Report

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.