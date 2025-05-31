Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ERFSF. HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Eurofins Scientific Company Profile
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
