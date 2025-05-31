First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 9,635 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $128,916.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 572,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,671.86. The trade was a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 7,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $92,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,700. This represents a 233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of AESI opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $297.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.13 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.