Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 799 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $123,892,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,126,000 after buying an additional 571,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $37,777,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $142.73.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.