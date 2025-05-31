Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $896,000 Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,681,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,449,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,409,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,473,000 after purchasing an additional 235,420 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,574,000 after purchasing an additional 611,178 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.78 per share, with a total value of $3,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,860. The trade was a 13.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,318. 61.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.69 and a beta of 0.73. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.76 and a 12-month high of $179.09.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 77.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

