CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Up 335.6% in May

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,910,100 shares, a growth of 335.6% from the April 30th total of 2,964,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 694.1 days.

CMOC Group Trading Up 0.7%

OTCMKTS:CMCLF opened at $0.81 on Friday. CMOC Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

CMOC Group Company Profile

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

