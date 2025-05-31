Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 432.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $707,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,003,000 after buying an additional 2,068,114 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,544.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,166,000 after purchasing an additional 936,609 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,653,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,080,000 after purchasing an additional 513,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 864,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,327,000 after purchasing an additional 502,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.95.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $256.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.82. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

