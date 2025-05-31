Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Up 331.1% in May

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, a growth of 331.1% from the April 30th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Loncor Gold Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:LONCF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Loncor Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.