Doliver Advisors LP Has $810,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 102.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 984,783 shares of company stock worth $320,019,942. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.97.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $349.09 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 171.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

