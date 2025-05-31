Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 298 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,377,671.52. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE V opened at $365.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.54. The stock has a market cap of $674.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $369.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

