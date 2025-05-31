IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 438 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $83.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.60.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

