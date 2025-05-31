Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $332.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

