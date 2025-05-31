Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.65. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $372.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

