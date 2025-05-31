Investors Research Corp Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,419 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

