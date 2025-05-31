Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Presidio Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $367.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.92 and a 200 day moving average of $386.04. The stock has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.93 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.