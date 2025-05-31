Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 1,687 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9%

IYW opened at $157.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $167.30. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.66.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.