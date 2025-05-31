First County Bank CT Acquires New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First County Bank CT acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,921,367,000 after buying an additional 754,395 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,652,310,000 after buying an additional 571,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,085,000 after buying an additional 574,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,473,278,000 after buying an additional 372,168 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after buying an additional 2,333,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

