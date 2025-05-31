Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 681 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in AT&T by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 1,706.1% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 974,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after acquiring an additional 920,880 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

