Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 65.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 333,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $169.92 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.39. The company has a market cap of $398.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

