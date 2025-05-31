Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 906 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Waste Management by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 201,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total value of $352,886.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,045,280.07. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $705,772.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,066.93. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,947 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,508 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $241.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $241.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.06.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

