Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

