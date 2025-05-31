BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,961 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 386.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Tesla by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Tesla by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Argus set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,325.68. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 984,783 shares of company stock valued at $320,019,942 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $349.09 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

