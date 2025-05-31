Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.