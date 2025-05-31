Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.63 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2592 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

