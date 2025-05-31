Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after buying an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after buying an additional 631,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

