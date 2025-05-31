Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 7,905 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

