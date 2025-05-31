Quent Capital LLC Sells 248 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $275.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $277.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

