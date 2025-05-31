Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

