Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the April 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2364 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
