Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the April 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2364 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

