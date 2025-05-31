Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

